Age, 92

Ada

Margery Ruth (Canaan) Jordan, age 92, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 12:25 PM at Vancrest of Ada.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family services will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Dan Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. The funeral service for Margery will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Scioto Valley Athletic Boosters.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

