Parr

Mitchell D. “Mitch,” 23

McGuffey

Services for Mitchell D. “Mitch” Parr will begin at noon on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at McGuffey Church of Christ by Dave Holbrook. It was his wish to be cremated following the service.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the church.

He died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Sept. 28, 1996 in Lima to Donald D. Parr and Greta A. Miller. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Jumbo.

Mitch worked for Infrasource with the Laborers Local 329 of Lima.

He was a 2016 graduate of Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family in care of Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.