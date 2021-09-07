Obit Billie Jo Zimmerman Posted on September 7, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for Billie Jo Zimmerman, 76 will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest by Pastor David Odegard. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wharton Church of God-Youth Ministries, or Mount Mission School in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson, Forest, OH 43351. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!