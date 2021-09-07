Obit Kevin Anderson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kevin L. Anderson, 50, of Belle Center, passed away Friday afternoon, September 3, 2021, at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center. Pastor Kevin Smith will officiate Kevin’s funeral on Thursday, September 9 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benjamin Logan Athletic or Music Boosters, 6609 St. Rt. 47 East, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, Belle Center, is honored to serve the Anderson family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!