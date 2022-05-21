Ralph William Ramsey Posted on May 21, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Ralph William Ramsey, age 92, of Marysville, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at New California Presbyterian Church where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Rev. Earl Dunbar and Rev. Dr. Bob Bowers will officiate and graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Ridgeway Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s memory to New California Presbyterian Church. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!