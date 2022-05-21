Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ralph William Ramsey, age 92, of Marysville, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at New California Presbyterian Church where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Rev. Earl Dunbar and Rev. Dr. Bob Bowers will officiate and graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Ridgeway Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s memory to New California Presbyterian Church. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!