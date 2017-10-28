age 62, Forest

A graveside service for Ricky L. Hoy will be at noon Monday at Hueston Cemetery in Forest by Rev. Denny Livingston.

Friends may call 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

Memorial donations may be made to Ricky Hoy Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences may be sent to www.shieldsfh.com.

He died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at his residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!