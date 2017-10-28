Home Obituaries Ricky L. Hoy

Ricky L. Hoy

October 28, 2017
age 62, Forest

A graveside service for Ricky L. Hoy will be at noon Monday at Hueston Cemetery in Forest by Rev. Denny Livingston.

Friends may call 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

Memorial donations may be made to Ricky Hoy Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences may be sent to www.shieldsfh.com.

He died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at his residence.

