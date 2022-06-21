Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Dean Reid will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Doug Pummel officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to service at the funeral home.

Bob died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 as a result of an accidental fire at his home he shared with his wife, Phyllis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Marseilles United Methodist Church at 20273 Walnut St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351-9542 or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

