Age, 83

Kenton

A celebration of life for Shirley Ann Armentrout will begin at noon on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

She died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at her residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

