A memorial service for Sonny L. Ward Jr., 49 will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore by the Rev. Charles McGlone.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

He died at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in Fostoria.

He was born Nov. 7, 1972 in Tiffin to Rick Leeth Sr. and Jennifer (May) Leeth. His father is deceased and his mother lives in Sycamore, Ohio. He married Melanie (Thacker) Ward on Feb. 19, 2006 and she survives in Forest.

Also surviving are children Cody (Chelsea) Smith of Forest, Cuyler (Natalie) McKee of Wharton, Cloey Ward of Forest and Carly Ward of Forest; six brothers, Chad (Rachnee) Ward of rural Sycamore, Rick (Jeannie) Leeth Jr. of Sycamore, Randy (Kacy) Leeth of rural Sycamore, Kyle (Kim) Leeth of rural Sycamore, Mike Leeth of McCutchenville, and Danny (Natalie) Leeth of Sycamore, Ohio.