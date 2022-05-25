Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Vikki Sue Scott, age 61, passed away peacefully the morning of May 21, 2022. She was born to the parents of Velma and Robert Scott in Lima Ohio.

Memorial services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Alger at a date to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Drawer C, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

